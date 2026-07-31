Richmond DPU misses deadline to fix billing problems

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Utilities missed its own deadline to fix ongoing billing system problems, and customers say they are still experiencing issues.

DPU leaders previously told CBS 6 that problems stemming from the city's new utility billing system — including payment processing errors and incorrect bill summaries — would be resolved by July 31. That deadline has now passed with no update from the city.

CBS 6 reached out to DPU every day since Tuesday seeking an update on the billing issues. As of publication, the city has not responded.

The billing problems have been ongoing since June. City leaders previously said about 15,000 accounts were impacted by payment processing issues and that the city was working with software and payment vendors to fix the remaining problems by July 31.

DPU previously warned customers that they may see incorrect information in their bill summary section, even though charges and payments had been correctly applied. The city said late fees tied to the issues had been waived.

RELATED: Richmond utility billing errors impact 15,000 accounts: 'It's all over the place'

Richmond utility billing errors impact 15,000 accounts: 'It's all over the place'

Allison Miessler was among the customers who shared concerns with CBS 6 weeks ago.

"It's all over the place. It's changing constantly. So, when we don't have a clear, concise option, we just get left in the dark and wait for a late bill to come in," Miessler said.

After soliciting responses on social media, CBS 6 received multiple messages from Richmond customers within the last 24 to 48 hours reporting that problems persist. One person said they are "still having issues getting our commercial business accounts straight." Another said they are "still having issues with our business accounts after two visits to their office in Church Hill."

CBS 6 will share updates from DPU on air and online when they are received.

If you are still experiencing billing issues, you are urged to contact Richmond DPU directly.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.