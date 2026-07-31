Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Crews complete pipe repair on Gaskins Road water main break, officials hope to reopen southbound lanes soon

Water main break on Gaskins Road leads to flooded parking lots, closes lanes until next week
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews have completed pipe repair after a water main break shut down southbound lanes of Gaskins Road, flooded nearby parking lots and disrupted water service.

Henrico County officials said road restoration will begin once crews finish backfilling the excavation. As of Friday afternoon, officials plan to reopen the road over the weekend or early next week.

Crews with the Henrico Department of Public Utilities closed the intersection of Gaskins Road between Mayland and West Broad Street around noon Sunday after the water main break was discovered. DPU workers had to open up several nearby hydrants to relieve pressure and begin restoration efforts.

By 5:30 p.m. Monday, DPU crews were able to attach a hose to the hydrant to divert water to a nearby ditch.

Workers placed a temporary repair on the water main break, which will temporarily restore water to impacted customers. Some may continue to experience low water pressure as permanent repairs are expected to begin Thursday with the delivery of needed materials.

DPU is asking anyone experiencing issues with water service to call the Department of Public Utilities at 804-501-4275 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or the after-hours line at 804-501-5025.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA