Crews complete pipe repair on Gaskins Road water main break, officials hope to reopen southbound lanes soon

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews have completed pipe repair after a water main break shut down southbound lanes of Gaskins Road, flooded nearby parking lots and disrupted water service.

Henrico County officials said road restoration will begin once crews finish backfilling the excavation. As of Friday afternoon, officials plan to reopen the road over the weekend or early next week.

Crews with the Henrico Department of Public Utilities closed the intersection of Gaskins Road between Mayland and West Broad Street around noon Sunday after the water main break was discovered. DPU workers had to open up several nearby hydrants to relieve pressure and begin restoration efforts.

By 5:30 p.m. Monday, DPU crews were able to attach a hose to the hydrant to divert water to a nearby ditch.

Workers placed a temporary repair on the water main break, which will temporarily restore water to impacted customers. Some may continue to experience low water pressure as permanent repairs are expected to begin Thursday with the delivery of needed materials.

DPU is asking anyone experiencing issues with water service to call the Department of Public Utilities at 804-501-4275 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or the after-hours line at 804-501-5025.

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