$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Someone in Herndon, Virginia won a $2 million Powerball prize from Saturday night's drawing after spending just $1 extra on the Power Play option.

The ticket was purchased online through the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers for the August 1 Powerball drawing were 6-17-27-48-50, with a Powerball number of 5.

The ticket matched the first 5 numbers but missed the Powerball number, which normally wins $1 million. The Power Play add-on doubled that prize to $2 million.

It was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first 5 numbers in Saturday's drawing and 1 of only 6 nationwide to do so. No ticket matched all 6 numbers to win the estimated $707 million jackpot.

The jackpot for tonight's August 3 Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $748 million. The odds of matching all 6 numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.