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Richmond Police ID man killed in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments

Crime Insider: 2 men injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in Richmond
Crime Insider: Man dead, another injured after shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man who was killed in a double shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartment complex on Richmond's Southside Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two men, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with injuries considered non-life-threatening. Both men were taken to area hospitals.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett learned Saturday morning that one of the victims had died of his injuries. Monday, he was identified as Reginald Coleman, 32, of Richmond.

An update on the second man's condition was not available. Police have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests in the investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

SCENE VIDEO: 1 dead after double shooting at apartments om Richmond's Southside

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Reginald Coleman to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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