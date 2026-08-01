Crime Insider: 2 men injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were injured in a shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartment complex Friday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two men, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett reports that Virginia State Police troopers were also at the scene as part of Operation Safe Summer.

Richmond police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube