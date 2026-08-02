Black Superman, VCU grad turned fitness influencer, brings Fit-X Experience Tour to Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Richmond Raceway traded pit crews for personal trainers Saturday as more than 150 people gathered for the Fit-X Experience Tour, a DJ-driven fitness event created by VCU graduate and viral fitness influencer Ishmael Sandiford.

Sandiford, known online as The Black Superman, went viral last year for his fitness advice and has since made it his mission to make working out fun, welcoming and accessible through music and coaching.

The event featured a live DJ, 9 trainers, and a full range of workouts including calisthenics, jump rope, and martial arts.

WATCH: How the Black Superman's fitness journey started at age 8

How the Black Superman's fitness journey started at age 8

Sandiford said his passion for fitness started early.

"I've been in fitness my whole life since the age of 8, watching my father work out," Sandiford said. "I wanted to be like him, so I worked out hard."

He said a trip to Atlanta inspired him to bring a new kind of fitness culture to Richmond.

"I've seen a fitness culture out there that I wanted to bring to Richmond, so here we are," Sandiford said.

WATCH: What the Black Superman wants every Fit-X attendee to walk away with

What the Black Superman wants every Fit-X attendee to walk away with

Sandiford said he believes Richmond is a city with untapped potential.

"Richmond, I feel, is a slept-on city. There's a lot of hidden — I just want to do what I can to bring it out," Sandiford said.

He said his goal for every attendee is simple.

"Just more confident that they can work through a workout, they can get through, struggle, community — they can walk out even better than they came," Sandiford said.

WATCH: Fit-X attendees on why they keep coming back: 'The workout is marvelous'

'The workout is marvelous': Fit-X attendees on why they keep coming back

Attendees came from across the country for the event. Kimi Bullock was attending for the second time.

"Today I came to start off the fresh month and get me a good workout... This is my second time coming and the workout is marvelous," Bullock said.

Delaquazia Brown said the community atmosphere keeps her coming back.

"I love the community coming together... working out, having fun but sweating at the same time," Brown said.

For those who missed it, Sandiford had a message.

"Hey, don't miss the next one. It's just gonna be a movie for sure," Sandiford said.

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