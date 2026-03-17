'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery brings Djo to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — 'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery is coming to Richmond this summer.

Keery, who goes by the stage name Djo when performing his music, is scheduled to appear at Allianz Amphitheater on July 31, 2026.

Djo is spending most of the summer tour supporting Tame Impala, but will be headlining the Richmond show.

Keery, 33, became a worldwide star due to his role as Steve Harrington on the Netflix phenomenon 'Stranger Things.'

Musically, Keery/Djo scored a hit with his 2022 song "End of Beginning."

Djo released the album "The Crux" in 2025.

Tickets for the Richmond show go on sale March 18.

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