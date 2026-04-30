Church Hill man with indecent exposure convictions arrested for stalking, kidnapping in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives are asking anyone who may have had a “disturbing or unlawful interaction” with a stalking suspect to come forward.

Police said First Precinct officers arrested Richard Poindexter, 44 of Richmond, on April 26, about a month after the start of their investigation.

On March 28, police said they took a report of an unknown man who had committed stalking offenses and entered the home of a woman in the Church Hill area and attempted to assault her while exposing himself.

The woman was able to run out of her home and call police.

First Precinct Lt. Robert Langston said officers on overnight shifts came up with a plan to arrest the suspect after receiving more complaints from neighbors.

Poindexter was charged with misdemeanor stalking, misdemeanor indecent exposure, felony kidnapping, felony abduction, felony use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and felony burglary with a firearm.

Arresting court documents listed a Jefferson Avenue address in Church Hill that Poindexter said he shares with his girlfriend. No one answered the door Wednesday afternoon.

The documents showed he most recently worked at a temp agency over the last year.

“Precinct officers, detectives and leadership are connecting with neighborhood associations, groups, and residents to discuss the incident and are asking anyone who Poindexter may have had a disturbing or unlawful interaction with to please contact Major Crimes Detective L. Burrell at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Vivian Cramer moved back to Church Hill and enjoys walking her dog Sage in the neighborhood that she calls peaceful. She was unaware of the recent arrest.

“It wouldn't surprise me, but it's unusual. What I know about Church Hill is that it's a quiet neighborhood, lots of baby carriages and people on bicycles, good food,” she said. “People just retiring and wanting to take walks and have a peaceful life. I haven't heard of anything nefarious or out of sorts.”

Lt. Langston said residents need to stay vigilant and report any offenses, no matter how minor they may seem.

WTVR First Precinct Lt. Robert Langston

“Get a camera that actually comes to your phone so you can see who's at your door just by watching your phone. Lock your doors. Make sure you build a strong community by dealing with your neighbors. So they know who you are. You know who they are and if they see something, they'll say something,” he said.

Poindexter is being held without bond and is due back in court on May 28.

Online court records showed Poindexter was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure in 2012 and was given a 4-month active sentence by a Richmond judge.

He also has several drug convictions since 2005.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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