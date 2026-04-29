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Garbage truck crashes into Virginia home

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Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department﻿
A garbage truck crashed into a Fairfax County, Virginia home on April 28, 2026.
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Posted

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A garbage truck crashed into the side of a home in Lorton, Virginia.

Fairfax Fire and EMS responded to the scene at 11:18 a.m. on April 28, 2026.

First arriving units found the garbage truck crashed into the house.

Firefighters determined the house was unoccupied.

Emergency personnel evaluated one civilian.

No firefighters were injured.

An investigation into what caused the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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