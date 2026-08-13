Tom visits Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to learn secrets to growing plants in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's weather has swung from drought to a series of powerful storms, making gardening a challenge for some growers.

The experts at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico has some answers.

The garden's 82 acres are home to thousands of different plant varieties.

Buz Sawyer, who has volunteered at Lewis Ginter for years, said the key is to research a plant's native habitat and keep plants in specialized sections.

WTVR Tom Patten learns about plants at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Va.

The garden features sections that mimic different climates from around the world.

"We have a number of plants that can grow in Virginia that do do really well," Sawyer said.

Sawyer said shade and sun play a critical role in how plants survive.

"Shade and sun are interesting pieces of the puzzle. If you go further north, you'll find things that will not tolerate any shade at all," Sawyer said. "Here, some of our plants can tolerate shade simply because they they like that shelter from the sun and so, as you move further and further south, you find plants that will survive, some that won't."

WTVR Tom Patten learns about plants at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Va.

At home, gardeners can experiment with heat lamps, the positioning of plants relative to the size of a house, and avoiding planting near certain trees like oaks.

If your garden floods, the NC State Gardening Extension recommends you avoid walking on the wet soil. But, do re-fertilize your plants, as rain washes away nutrients. During a drought, you should do the opposite. Do not fertilize or prune your plants. Instead, water your garden at the roots deeply, early in the morning.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico, just outside of Richmond.

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