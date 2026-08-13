Humid and warm Thursday; storm threat Friday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be humid and a little warmer. Highs will be near or a little above 90°, with a heat index from the mid 90s to a little over 100°. A stray evening shower or storm is possible.

Highs Friday will be 85-90°. An approaching cold front could cause a few scattered storms.

Saturday will be a little less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A passing shower or storm will be possible.

Sunday will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms will be possible, mostly late in the day.

Highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal formed this morning in the eastern Atlantic. It will track eastward and weaken. More is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

A strong tropical wave is in the central Atlantic and is moving towards the Caribbean. This shows high signs of development, and could become Tropical Storm Dolly.

Another wave is in the eastern Atlantic, and this shows moderate signs of development over the next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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