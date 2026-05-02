Cooler today, rain targets southeastern Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will pass well to our southeast today. It will be a mostly cloudy and cooler day. There is the chance of a few showers in the metro, but the best chance of rain will occur in far southern and southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the southeast, and the lower 60s across the metro. Areas far northwest of Richmond will see more breaks in the clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will decrease tonight. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s away from the coast.

Highs will jump into the mid/upper 70s on Monday, and the low to mid 80s Tuesday.

An approaching system may bring a shower or storm later Wednesday, mostly well north and northwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We have a decent chance of rain and perhaps a few storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday. After morning lows in the 40s, highs will be around 70.

Most of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), with areas well south and southwest of Richmond in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

(WTVR)

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.