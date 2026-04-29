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Wreck shuts down all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Henrico County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 29, 2026
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Henrico County are closed after a multi-vehicle crash, according to a VDOT alert.

The crash happened at mile marker 182, near Parham Road, Wednesday afternoon.

We are working to learn if anyone is injured.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes. Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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