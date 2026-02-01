Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace head for Richmond on fifth day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace will make their way from Petersburg to Richmond on their fifth day in Virginia.

The Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to promote peace, compassion and nonviolence.

Sunday, Feb. 1, is the 99th day of their journey, according to the Walk for Peace Facebook page. They will leave Virginia State University and travel along Route 1 through Chesterfield County on their way to Richmond. (Visit the Live Map to track their daily route.)

Local News Thousands wait hours to see monks' peace walk through Petersburg WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The group will stop for lunch at the SpringHill Suites at 12301 Redwater Creek Road in Chester, with visiting hours from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

They will spend the night at Kingsland Baptist Church SpringHill at 8801 Perrymont Road in Richmond, with visiting hours from 6-9 p.m.

"We warmly welcome everyone to visit us during the visiting hours at both stops," the monks posted on social media.

The group will continue up Route 1 and is slated to arrive in Ashland on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

"Our office will assist with the escort and traffic management as the group travels north along Washington Highway and the Fall Line Trail to Randolph-Macon College, where they will camp overnight," deputies said. "If the Fall Line Trail is not safe for travel due to ice/snow, we will escort them in the right lane of northbound Rt. 1/Washington Highway."

The group is scheduled to spend the night at Randolph-Macon College before continuing their journey on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement urged citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect:



Follow all instructions from law enforcement as a spectator/supporter

Maintain a respectful distance

Do not approach, touch, or follow the monks

Supporters are encouraged to quietly line the route

Stay out of roadways and avoid obstructing traffic

The group is also scheduled to pass through Ladysmith, Fredericksburg, Catlett, Centreville and Arlington as they trek to Washington, D.C. over an estimated 22 days.



WATCH: Thousands wait hours to see Buddhist monks' peace walk through Petersburg

1,000+ people gather to see Buddhist monks' peace walk through Petersburg

Have you met the monks on their journey? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom. Or click here to post on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube