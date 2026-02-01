Thousands wait hours to see Buddhist monks' peace walk through Petersburg: 'You can see the love'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Thousands of people lined the streets of Petersburg Saturday, some waiting for hours, to witness Buddhist monks on the 98th day of their 120-day walk from Fort Worth, Texas to the nation's capital.

The monks made their way through Dinwiddie County, Petersburg and southern Chesterfield County as crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the group walking toward their stopping point at Virginia State University.

For spectators like Heather Martin, the encounter with the Walk for Peace was life-changing.

"They gave me a flower and thanked me for being there," Martin said. "It truly was a blessing to me. Something I'll never forget."

Martin, who first caught up with the Buddhist monks as they made their way through Dinwiddie County Saturday morning, then waited again in Petersburg for another chance to see them.

"The emotion is just incredible when in their presence," Martin said. "You can see the love in everyone's eyes and realizing peace truly is what we all need. And if we can just all work in peace daily, we would be in such a better place."

The walk aims to raise awareness of inner peace and mindfulness across America and the world, according to organizers. The 120-day journey has captivated the country, with 2.4 million people following the Facebook page that shares the monks' day-to-day progress.

"The minute they hit the street and the word caught on, you see it's infectious," Martin said.

Sybil Jennings secured a spot along Washington Street at 11:15 a.m., waiting nearly six hours before the monks passed around 5 p.m. The long wait didn't bother her.

"Because in a world that seems like it's full of hate, this is a peace walk. There's not enough peace in this world and I want to be a part of it," Jennings said.

Among those lining Petersburg's streets were the city's three Rotary Clubs, who brought food and heaters to support the crowd.

"We wanted to support them and we also wanted to send a message that Rotary International is with peace building and conflict resolution and we have eight peace centers around the world," said Rick Maddux of the Petersburg Breakfast Rotary Club.

The Byerson family welcomed the monks during their journey through Dinwiddie earlier in the day, creating what father Braxton Byerson called a "priceless moment."

"It was really cool to meet monks and people I never thought I would meet," his son said.

"To experience a priceless moment in my life and share that with my sons the importance of peace and humanity; indescribable! Pure nostalgia," Byerson wrote.

Dianne Overstreet and her daughter drove from Prince George specifically to witness the monks' passage through Brunswick County on Friday.

"It was so heartwarming, peaceful, and quite surprised to be handed a flower. A memory for life," Overstreet said.

April Basham also saw the procession on Friday.

"It was truly an honor to hear from them and watch such a great walk and a great way to speak out," Basham said. "Beyond moving in so many ways."

The group will continue up Route 1 with stops slated for Richmond before arriving in Ashland on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. (To track their route for the day, visit the Live Map here.)

"Our office will assist with the escort and traffic management as the group travels north along Washington Highway and the Fall Line Trail to Randolph-Macon College, where they will camp overnight," deputies said. "If the Fall Line Trail is not safe for travel due to ice/snow, we will escort them in the right lane of northbound Rt. 1/Washington Highway."

The group is scheduled to spend the night at Randolph-Macon College before continuing their journey Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement urged citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect:



Follow all instructions from law enforcement as a spectator/supporter

Maintain a respectful distance

Do not approach, touch, or follow the monks

Supporters are encouraged to quietly line the route

Stay out of roadways and avoid obstructing traffic

The group is also scheduled to pass through Ladysmith, Fredericksburg, Catlett, Centreville and Arlington as they trek to Washington, D.C. over an estimated 22 days.

