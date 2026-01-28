Frigid temperatures spark surge in frozen pipe emergencies across Central Virginia

POWHATAN, Va. — As frigid temperatures continue to grip the area, local plumbers say they're seeing a surge in plumbing and heating issues, leaving some families without water due to frozen pipes.

Roberta Brown discovered the harsh reality of winter weather Sunday afternoon when she returned from church to find no running water in her home.

"I've never had frozen pipes before," Brown said.

Brown has been without water for two days after her pipes froze. She's trying to stay positive through it all, but until a technician arrives Wednesday, she's been getting by with jugs of water.

"Heating the water and pouring it into the sink, and tub or whatever the case may be that's the only discomfort about it," Brown said.

Her situation reflects a growing problem across the region. Samson Newlin, CEO of SoGood Plumbing, Heating, and Air, says his company has received dozens of calls for frozen pipes since Friday.

"We're recommending that everybody shut their crawl space up, if you have crawl space vents make sure those are shut. Make sure any crawl space doors are nice and tight as well," Newlin said.

Cold air infiltration leads to frozen pipes, and repairs can cost hundreds of dollars. The consequences of burst pipes can be devastating.

"A section of the pipe freezes up, cracks right — it can expose a piece of pipe, and when it falls, you know, hopefully it stays frozen, but if it thaws, water will be unthawed at some point and it will completely flood your home," Newlin said.

Prevention is key. A simple drip from faucets can protect pipes from freezing.

"Keep that water rolling especially if you're worried about it that way it won't freeze," Newlin said.

Experts also recommend opening cabinets underneath sinks so warm air can reach those pipes. Newlin says no matter what type of material pipes are made of, they're vulnerable to freezing temperatures.

If a frozen pipe ruptures, experts say immediately turn off the water at the main valve. For pipes that are already frozen, Newlin advises thinking twice before using heating tools to unfreeze them.

The demand for plumbing services has overwhelmed local companies.

"You saw our call board, we have a mighty big list of people to get to, and we're trying to do that as fast we can," Newlin said.

Brown, who remains on that call board, is grateful she took preventative measures ahead of the winter storm and offers this advice to others.

"Just try and be prepared, listen to the news as best as you can to find out what's all going on, and even if it wasn't a major storm just be prepared anyway," Brown said.

