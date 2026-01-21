How to prepare your pipes for freezing temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. — With below-freezing temperatures expected across Central Virginia this weekend, plumbing experts are urging homeowners to prepare now to avoid costly pipe damage.

Aaron Smith, owner of Smith Co Plumbing, said spending just a few minutes preparing your home can save thousands of dollars in potential damage.

"Make sure that your crawl space is closed up good, this cold air that you're feeling right now, it's really cold on your skin. When that cold air hits your crawl space pipe it freezes them instantly. Number two is have faucets running this time of year just a little bit," Smith said.

When pipes freeze, they can develop cracks that remain undetectable until after the pipes thaw out. Once the water melts and starts flowing again, homeowners face a costly mess.

"It can add up to thousands real quick," Smith said.

Plumbing experts recommend several key steps to protect your home:



Keep faucets running at a slight drip

Close up crawl spaces to prevent cold air exposure

Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air circulation

Locate your home's emergency water shut-off valve; Finding the emergency shut-off valve is crucial in case a pipe does burst, as it allows water to be cut off instantly.

Some Richmonders are taking the warnings seriously, especially with what could be the most substantial snowfall the region has seen in years approaching.

Madelyn Lineberry is among those preparing her home by running faucets and stocking up on supplies especially after dealing with the impact of the water crisis one year ago.

"Turn my faucet on for a little bit make sure pipes don't freeze," Lineberry said. "Other than that, just make sure I have everything I need so I don't have to be without it."

At local grocery stores, shoppers like Donny Walters are stocking up ahead of the storm.

"I got water and a bunch of groceries as well just to prepare for the weekend," Walters said.

Some Richmond residents are taking extra precautions, still carrying memories from the water crisis.

"I'm probably going to get some water bottles in there just in case because I don't want to be without water again," Lineberry said.

As temperatures continue to drop over the weekend, homeowners should monitor their pipes closely and take preventive action before problems develop.

