Father remembers 6-year-old son killed in I-64 crash: 'He was the one'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 6-year-old boy was killed Sunday night in a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 after a distracted driver lost control.

The crash happened on I-64 near Nine Mile Road in Eastern Henrico, according to Virginia State Police. The boy was partially ejected through a window and died at the scene.

"I miss my boy. He was the one," said Joshua Lee, Justus' father, as he looked at school photos of his son.

VSP said a driver traveling eastbound lost control while on their phone and hit the center guardrail. A second driver traveling behind the first car lost control trying to avoid the initial crash. Justus was inside the second vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt when he was partially ejected through the window.

"I just remember getting to the scene, and all the rest of that stuff that transpired after that was real traumatic," Lee said.

Justus was in the car with his mother, heading home from his grandmother's house when the crash occurred.

"He was just a big ball of energy. The one that would entertain the whole family," Lee said. "Justus was my best friend."

The first-grader at Fair Oaks Elementary had a passion for sports and played baseball for Highland Springs Little League.

"If you knew Justus, you would know this is huge," Lee said.

The loss has been felt throughout the community. While Lee was talking to CBS 6 reporter Kelsey Jones, school leaders unexpectedly arrived at his door with food and monetary gifts.

Thursday would have been Justus' 7th birthday. His family still plans to honor his birthday wishes.

"The main thing he just wanted, he said he wanted a bunch of Domino's pizzas. I don't know where that one came from. So I guess we'll have a lot of Domino's pizza tomorrow," Lee said.

A slice of heaven hoping to bring the family comfort during their time of grief. The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 6 p.m. at Highland Springs baseball field to honor Justus.

VSP continue to investigate the crash, and charges are pending with the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

