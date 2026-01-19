Young child killed in rollover wreck that closed I-64 east in Henrico, sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico when a vehicle rolled over Sunday night, according to police.

The crash happened near Nine Mile Road around 8:30 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs. All of the interstate's eastbound lanes remained closed as of 11 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim is a young child.

Drivers were detoured off the interstate at the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit.

VDOT officials warned drivers to "seek alternate routes" to avoid delays.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

