Young child killed in rollover wreck that closed I-64 east in Henrico, sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico when a vehicle rolled over Sunday night, according to police.

The crash happened near Nine Mile Road around 8:30 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs. All of the interstate's eastbound lanes remained closed as of 11 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim is a young child.

Drivers were detoured off the interstate at the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit.

VDOT officials warned drivers to "seek alternate routes" to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

