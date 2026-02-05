Inside a Short Pump restaurant's Super Bowl prep: 'We're all stocked up and ready'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Restaurants across the area are gearing up for one of their busiest nights of the year as the Super Bowl approaches in three days. Local establishments have spent weeks preparing for the surge in customers expected Sunday.

At Wood and Iron restaurant, leaders say they've ordered triple the amount of popular menu items like wings and pizza to prepare for game day demand.

"It's really good to be busy again," said Mikayla Morris, Wood & Iron manager.

The restaurant is treating Sunday as their own Super Bowl, preparing to handle hundreds of takeout orders and cook thousands of wings. Takeout order slots are filling up quickly as fans place their orders ahead of time.

"It's been a high call, I know I have a lot of co-workers saying there's a lot of people calling for Super Bowl orders," said Michael, a host at the restaurant.

Preparation for the big day started two weeks ago, with the restaurant stocking up on everything needed for the expected rush.

"We've ordered extra liquor, we've ordered extra beer, we're all stocked up and ready for everybody to come," Morris said.

The restaurant has also increased staffing to ensure customers don't experience long wait times during the game day rush.

As fans prepare to gather and cheer for the Patriots or Seahawks, even restaurant staff are getting into the spirit of the game.

"I think I would like the Patriots to win," Morris said.

With an increase in sales expected, local businesses are hoping to score big this Super Bowl Sunday while ensuring customers don't fumble their dinner plans.

