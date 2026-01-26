Football players with Virginia connections are headed to the Super Bowl

RICHMOND, Va. — While Boston and Seattle have main bragging rights as the Patriots and Seahawks prepare for Super Bowl LX, there will be a splash of Virginia on the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb, 8.

Here's a list of Virginia connections on both the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson (RB)

Henderson was the nation's number one ranked high school running coming out Hopewell High School where he rushed for nearly 2,500 yards and scored 53 touchdowns during the Blue Devils' 2019 state championship season. Henderson when on to play football at Ohio State where he rushed for 3,761 yards becoming one of the schools' all-time leading rushers and touchdown scorers. He helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2025 College Football Playoffs National Championship. The New England Patriots drafted Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

AP Photo/Mark Stockwell New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Morgan Moses (OT)

Moses was a standout lineman at Meadowbrook High School, Fork Union Military Academy, and the University of Virginia. The Washington Redskins (now Commanders) drafted the 6'3", 320-pound tackle in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Moses played seven seasons in Washington before spending time with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. This is the veteran football player's first season with the New England Patriots. Moses will be inducted into the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame this April.

AP New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) and tight end Hunter Henry celebrate after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DeMario Douglas (WR)

Demario Douglas played college football at Liberty University from 2019 - 2022. The New England Patriots drafted the Florida native in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Steven Senne/AP New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas celebrates after scoring against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Seattle Seahawks

Olu Oluwatimi (C)

Oluwatimi is a Maryland native who played football for the University of Virginia from 2019 - 2021. He transferred to Virginia from the Air Force Academy and played his final season of college football at the University of Michigan where he won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman in 2022. The Seahawks drafted Oluwatimi in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stew Milne/AP Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (55) prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Did we miss any Virginia connections? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to let us know.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.