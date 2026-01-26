Football players with Virginia connections are headed to the Super Bowl

RICHMOND, Va. — While Boston and Seattle have main bragging rights as the Patriots and Seahawks prepare for Super Bowl LX, there will be a splash of Virginia on the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb, 8.
Here's a list of Virginia connections on both the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
New England Patriots
TreVeyon Henderson (RB)
Henderson was the nation's number one ranked high school running coming out Hopewell High School where he rushed for nearly 2,500 yards and scored 53 touchdowns during the Blue Devils' 2019 state championship season. Henderson when on to play football at Ohio State where he rushed for 3,761 yards becoming one of the schools' all-time leading rushers and touchdown scorers. He helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2025 College Football Playoffs National Championship. The New England Patriots drafted Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Morgan Moses (OT)
Moses was a standout lineman at Meadowbrook High School, Fork Union Military Academy, and the University of Virginia. The Washington Redskins (now Commanders) drafted the 6'3", 320-pound tackle in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Moses played seven seasons in Washington before spending time with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. This is the veteran football player's first season with the New England Patriots. Moses will be inducted into the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame this April.
DeMario Douglas (WR)
Demario Douglas played college football at Liberty University from 2019 - 2022. The New England Patriots drafted the Florida native in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Seattle Seahawks
Olu Oluwatimi (C)
Oluwatimi is a Maryland native who played football for the University of Virginia from 2019 - 2021. He transferred to Virginia from the Air Force Academy and played his final season of college football at the University of Michigan where he won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman in 2022. The Seahawks drafted Oluwatimi in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
