Former Hopewell star TreVeyon Henderson reacts to being drafted by Patriots: 'It's exciting'

HOPEWELL, Va. — When TreVeyon Henderson committed to Ohio State five years ago, he told CBS 6 his biggest motivation to make it to the NFL was his mom, Keesha, who sacrificed so much for him to succeed.

After a standout career in a Buckeyes jersey, Henderson's dream is close to being a reality.

"I know without my mother, my family, and my brothers, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in. I'm glad we always stuck together. We were always close. No matter what we went through, we went through it together," Henderson told CBS 6 in 2022.

The former Hopewell standout was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 38th overall by the New England Patriots.

He is highest draft pick ever from Hopewell, by 10 spots in front of Darrell Taylor who was chosen 48th overall by Seattle in 2020.

Henderson, who wears the No. 32 as a tribute to his grandfather, rushed over 3,750 yards in his Ohio State career and received All-Big 10 honors at running back three times, including first team all-conference in 2023.

While at Hopewell, he rushed for nearly 2,500 yards and scored 53 touchdowns during the Blue Devils' 2019 state championship season.

He will now take his talents to a Patriots team that finished with just four wins last season, along with a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, who loves to run the ball.

"I had no clue that New England was going to be the spot. It was definitely a surprise for me," Henderson told CBS 6 Friday night. "It's exciting."