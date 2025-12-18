Chesterfield County announces 2026 Sports Hall of Fame class

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County announced its 2026 inductees into the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame, which celebrates athletes, coaches and community leaders who have shaped the region's sports landscape.

Four athletes will be inducted in April:



LaRee Sugg (golf) – A Matoaca High School graduate, Sugg was a standout UCLA golfer and the third African American woman on the LPGA Tour. She currently serves as the Deputy Director of Athletics at the University of Richmond.

Morgan Moses (football) – A Meadowbrook High School standout, Moses was a University of Virginia offensive lineman who was chosen by Washington in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. A veteran of four different NFL franchises, he is also the founder of the Morgan Moses Foundation.

Stan Morgan (cross country) – A Midlothian High School coach whose distance running program earned 14 state championships and 37 regional titles, Morgan is a strong supporter of the running community and Pocahontas State Park trails.

Will Bates (men’s soccer) – A two-time state champion at Thomas Dale High School, Bates was a University of Virginia soccer standout, who played on the U.S. Under-18 National Team and was drafted by the Seattle Sounders of the MLS in 2013.

In addition to honoring the inductees, the county will also be giving out two new awards.

The Play Chesterfield Scholar Athlete of the Year award will recognize two Chesterfield County Public Schools student athletes, out of 22 finalists, who excel in sports, academically and in the community.

The Rudi Johnson Community Impact award will honor an individual whose decades of service have made an impact on youth sports. Johnson, a Thomas Dale graduate who went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in September, days before his tragic death.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2026 will take place on April 17 at the Stonebridge Recreation Center.

