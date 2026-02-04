Richmond educators speak out on proposed budget cuts: 'It makes no sense'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools board members heard from frustrated teachers, staff and community members Tuesday night as they consider significant budget cuts that would eliminate student programs and pause employee raises for fiscal year 2027.

Every seat was filled as about 20 people voiced concerns about the proposed cuts, which district leaders say are necessary to maintain a balanced budget during what they describe as a difficult financial year.

"We're mad about this budget because it makes no sense," said Hannah Claymon, a teacher in the district.

The proposed cuts include laying off 50 central office staff members, pausing all raises for one year, closing Richmond Virtual Academy, and requiring employees to share health insurance cost increases 50/50 with the district. The plan also removes summer school for K-8 students and proposes reducing contracts for mental health and other wraparound support services by 30%.

Andrea Bryant, president of the Richmond Education Association, wants the Virginia Department of Education and the city of Richmond to step in and audit the school division's spending to provide clarity on how funds are being used.

"I think the biggest thing is making sure that we get the point across that, hey, we need more information about the budget, understanding the budget, and then finding ways to develop solutions based on the budget once we get that information," Bryant said. "We need to see where the money has been going, there is a concern that money is going more to the top and to other business then going to instruction and instruction materials."

The proposal seeks to pause raises for most employees that were negotiated through union contracts. It also calls for employees to share 50% of rising health insurance costs and shifts 100% of vision insurance premiums from RPS to staff.

"I have a family of four we need the vision insurance. All four of us wear glasses. I personally spend 400 dollars with the insurance on my glasses," Bryant said.

Other teachers shared similar concerns about the financial impact.

"With these health cuts, it's taking our raises from us we won't be able to live. I work two jobs in order to make it," one teacher said.

In previous meetings, both board members and Superintendent Jason Kamras urged families to advocate for increased funding from state and federal governments. RPS says they need roughly $34 million to operate with no impacts.

"We have tried, very much together to focus our dollars on our core work which is the traditional school day, and everything that goes into it. Everything outside of that is unfortunately perhaps not able to be sustained with fewer resources," Kamras said.

After the meeting, teachers said they want to feel supported by the community and district leadership.

"So even if you don't feel the pain, you should be there for your colleagues and for the families and the community," Bryant said.

If approved, the proposed budget cuts wouldn't take effect until July. The school board plans to hold a town hall Monday, February 10 at River City Middle School at 6 p.m. to hear more feedback on the budget proposals.

