Richmond superintendent proposes cutting summer school for elementary and middle schoolers

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Thursday a series of proposed budget cuts aimed at maintaining a balanced budget during what he described as a difficult financial year for the district.

"In short, we are expecting only modest increases in revenue from the city and state, while our costs continue to rise precipitously," Kamras said.

The proposed cuts include pausing all raises for one year, closing the Richmond Virtual Academy, and requiring employees to share health insurance cost increases 50/50 with the district. The plan also eliminates summer school for K-8 students, reduces mental health wraparound support contracts by 30%, and implements furloughs for senior staff.

Kamras proposed a five-day furlough for himself and two-day furloughs for all senior staff. The district also plans to reduce nearly 50 full-time positions from the central office.

"I'm not able to specifically share them, because that would make the individuals identifiable. But I will tell you, there's no broad category. It's from across the different functions of RPS," Kamras said regarding the job cuts.

When asked about eliminating summer school for elementary and middle school students—currently free for RPS students and providing instruction in subjects where students need extra help—Kamras explained why he made that decision.

"We have tried, very much together to focus our dollars on our core work, which is the traditional school day, and everything that goes into it, everything outside of that is, unfortunately, perhaps not able to be sustained with fewer resources, which is why summer school for elementary-middle school students was put on the table," Kamras said.

The superintendent added that RPS is exploring partnerships to potentially maintain some summer programming.

"We've already started some conversations with the city, with Parks and Rec and other providers to see if they are able to do something that approximates summer school or at least activities for kids," Kamras said.

Regarding the reduction in mental health support services, Kamras acknowledged ongoing efforts to find alternative funding.

"I do know, for example, that communities in schools is trying to identify other sources of funding to potentially keep RPS services whole. But of course, that's no guarantee," Kamras said.

Fourth District School Board Member Wesley Hedgepeth expressed particular concern about the mental health cuts.

"So I know that we're already short for work support in this realm, that there are schools that really need people in the building to assist in these roles and so we've already had to be very slim in this realm. And so I just, I worry about this deeply, because I know that our kiddos need those," Hedgepeth said.

Both board members and Kamras urged community members to advocate for increased funding from state and federal governments.

"If we were to request the amount that we actually need, it will be roughly around a $34 million increase. If there's anybody out there with a $34 million check, we are ready to receive it,” School Board Chair Shavonda Fernandez, who represents the 9th district, said.

"This is not a year to sit at home, watch the TV, read the news and remaining quiet out page to yourself. This is a year of advocacy,” School Board Vice Chair Matthew Percival, who represents the 1st district, said.

Former RPS School Board Member and current Richmond Councilwoman Kenya Gibson issued a statement questioning "why the line item for high level administration is growing" and said she would "support mandating that the schools allow the city auditor to review their books until they have their audit team in place."

The school board will hold a town hall on Monday, Feb. 9 at River City Middle School at 6 p.m. to gather community feedback on the budget proposals.

