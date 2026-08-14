Developer proposes Marriott hotel, Mellow Mushroom and 6 athletic fields for Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A developer is proposing a $150 million to $180 million sports tourism complex on a long-vacant 35-acre site in Colonial Heights that could generate $1.5 million annually in tax revenue for the city — but the project comes with environmental challenges and unanswered questions from some community members.

Ravi Patel, owner and CEO of SINA Hospitality, is behind the proposal, which would include a 130-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott, a Mellow Mushroom restaurant, and six multi-use athletic fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, and baseball.

"This thing is going to be here long after I'm gone, that's the reality of it," Patel said.

The site has sat empty for more than two decades. Part of the reason is that it sits on a former landfill with environmental issues that would cost an estimated $5 million to clean up — a risk most developers have been unwilling to take.

Colonial Heights City Manager Doug Smith said the city has received nothing from the property while it has sat idle.

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Patel said he is willing to take on the risk because he believes Colonial Heights needs this kind of development.

"I think this city needs something like that. You think about the adjacent localities and they have sports tourism — these guys don't," Patel said.

If the project moves forward, Patel said the city stands to benefit significantly.

"The city will get the meals taxes and the real estate taxes and occupancy taxes," Patel said.

Smith estimated that would amount to about $1.5 million a year and called it "a transformational opportunity for the city."

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Not everyone is ready to move forward without more answers. Community member Elizabeth Lancaster said she wants her questions addressed before any deal is signed.

"I just have a lot of unanswered questions still. I don't want to see the city make the deal without answering those citizens' questions," Lancaster said.

One major concern is traffic.

"There are road improvements that have to be made on Charles Dimmock Parkway and internal to the development," Patel said.

Questions have also been raised about access to Roslyn Park and the Appomattox River. Patel said the development will include a public road connecting Charles Dimmock Parkway to Roslyn Landing, which will be constructed by the developer and deeded to the city.

The possibility of apartments on the property has also drawn questions. Patel said nothing has been decided.

"Apartments are something that could or could not happen. There's a lot of studies that have to be done — obviously the school impact is one of them," Patel said.

Colonial Heights City Council will consider entering an agreement with Patel's company at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18.

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