19-year-old charged with murder in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a South Richmond murder earlier this month.

Eygner Huezo Moran has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder following a grand jury indictment last week.

Richmond Man killed in South Richmond shooting overnight, police say WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:44 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, in the 1100 block of Southwood Parkway. Richmond Police Department officers arrived and found 34-year-old Richmond man Juan Ortiz-Toj down and unresponsive in front of a business. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD detectives investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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