Man killed in South Richmond shooting overnight, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed in a South Richmond shooting overnight Wednesday, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Southwood Parkway at 1:44 a.m.

First responders found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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