Henrico Schools to limit student screen time, eliminate digital homework for youngest learners

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Schools is rethinking how much time students spend on electronic devices — and for its youngest learners, that means stricter daily limits and no more digital homework.

The school district, which has long emphasized technology in the classroom, is now rolling out new guidance aimed at making screen time more intentional across all grade levels. The shift follows parent pushback and research conducted by a task force focused on digital wellness.

Kourtney Bostain with Henrico Schools is overseeing the changes.

"We know that technology is a part of our students' lives inside and outside of school and we are committed to continuing to evolve," Bostain said.

The new framework introduces a concept being used district-wide. At the elementary level, teachers are expected to enforce screen-time limits and eliminate digital homework altogether. Pre-K students are limited to up to 15 minutes of screen time per day, while limits extend up to 90 minutes for students through 5th grade.

"[We] really wanted to put guidance in place that would help us eliminate and or reduce the passive uses of technology," Bostain said.

The district says the formative years of elementary school are a key reason for the new focus.

"Elementary are critical formative years, and the relationship that our students develop with technology in the lower grades is really important as they continue their journey," Bostain said. "Nationally, we know our students are spending a lot of time with technology whether that's in school or outside of school."

School board representative Alicia Atkins says she supports the new parameters but wants the conversation to keep equity at the center.

"I believe the answer is a better technology use, and how are we making sure that we use technology today that prepares every child of many different abilities, regardless of their circumstances," Atkins said.

For parents like Kimberly Fehrs, whose children are both students in Henrico County, the changes address concerns she has watched play out at home and in school.

"It goes from phone usage to having iPads or other platforms like that, laptops," Fehrs said. "They'll just go from thing to thing to thing, and I think it's very hard for them to focus on the task at hand."

With Chromebooks and iPads now staying at school for elementary students, Fehrs is cautiously optimistic about what comes next.

"There's a lot to be done and I would prefer it to be quicker, but I am very appreciative that they said that they will continue looking at it and talking to parents," Fehrs said.

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