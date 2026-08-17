Case against man charged in Henrico teen's DUI death continued again

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — The case against a man charged in the DUI death of a J.R. Rucker High School sophomore has been continued again, as the victim's mother continues her push for justice.

Sharon Driver had tears in her eyes Monday as she remembered her 16-year-old son, Joshua Driver, who was killed in the early morning of May 23 on West Broad Street.

"My son cannot come back. He cannot come back," Sharon Driver said.

Watch: Joined by advocates, Henrico mom retraces son's final steps before alleged DUI hit-and-run

Joined by advocates, Henrico mom retraces son's final steps before deadly DUI hit-and-run

Police say the man connected to Joshua's death is John Bruehl, who is charged with hit and run and driving under the influence. Court documents say Bruehl was found passed out in his pickup truck at a Sheetz shortly after the crash.

Bruehl was in court Monday, but the judge continued the case. Driver says another continuance does not mean the fight for justice is over. She believes the extra time is needed for prosecutors to get everything in order.

"He doesn't need to be out. He doesn't need to hurt another person," Driver said.

Bruehl is due back in court Sept. 29.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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