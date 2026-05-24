Mom says accused hit-and-run driver 'has no heart' after son killed on West Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County family is grieving the loss of 16-year-old Joshua Driver, who was struck and killed early Saturday morning on West Broad Street in what police say was a DUI hit-and-run.

John Daniel Bruehl, 41, is charged with DUI and hit-and-run in connection with Joshua's death. Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday near a construction site on West Broad Street in the Willow Lawn area. Joshua's body was found in a grassy area on the shoulder of the road about three hours later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua's mother, Sharon Driver, said she spent the day in tears after learning her son never came home.

"I don't know where he crossed the street. I've been crying all day, all day long," Sharon Driver said.

According to his family, Joshua had ventured out Friday night with his brother to Arby's. His brother said Joshua missed the bus on their way back, and his mother believes he was walking home from the Willow Lawn area when he was struck.

Sharon Driver said the circumstances of her son's death are devastating.

"This man just hit him and ran away. I feel like he has no heart. He has no heart," Sharon Driver said.

Joshua was known in the community for his love of riding GRTC buses across the Richmond area, traveling as far east as the airport and as far west as Goochland County. He was friendly with many of the drivers and was well known for his engaging conversations. Bus operators had gifted him a reflective vest because of how often he rode and walked.

Sharon Driver said the vest was in the wash the night Joshua was killed.

"He had a vest given to him by the bus operator, but the day before I washed it, so it was in the washer still," Sharon Driver said. "It was a reflective vest and I hadn't had a chance to dry it."

The family is asking for help with unexpected expenses. A GoFundMe has been set up for Joshua's family.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.