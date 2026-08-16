Severe storms possible by this evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be warm and muggy with highs 85-90°. A disturbance will cause a chance of showers and some thunder from mid-morning through early afternoon. Rain chances will be higher north of I-64.

A second disturbance will move into the region later today. Scattered storms will be possible by mid to late afternoon, but will turn more likely during the evening hours.

Due to the muggy air, heavy rainfall will occur in the storms, and localized flooding will be possible.

The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts exceeding 58 mph. However, conditions support a few storms to produce rotation, so isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Some showers and storms will continue for the first part of the overnight hours.

Monday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index exceeding 105° in spots. Heat advisories may be issued for parts of the area. A few isolated storms are possible later in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered storms on Thursday. Ahead of the front, it will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

This front will be located to our southeast Friday and Saturday. Some areas of low pressure may ride along the front, which will keep the chances of showers and storms around. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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