Man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. —A man was killed after being shot at a block party in Richmond's Fairfield Court neighborhood on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2200 block of 23rd Street around 10:40 p.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The crime scene stretched across a large area, with the majority of activity centered at the intersection of 23rd and Selden streets in Fairfield Court.

"It's a large crime scene," Burkett said around 12:30 a.m. in a live report on Facebook. "It looks like the majority of the stuff happened behind on Selden Street at 23rd and Selden, and the shooting call came in at the 2200 block of 23rd Street, which is about a block behind us."

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed after block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood

Both Richmond Police and a large contingency of Henrico Police responded to the scene.

Major Crimes detectives with Richmond arrived to take over the homicide investigation, Burketts said.

No suspect information or additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, submit a tip online at rvacrimestoppers.org, or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All three methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.