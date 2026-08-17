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Lightning sparks at least 6 fires in Chesterfield County; some roads still closed for high water

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WTVR courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMS
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Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday prompted more than 100 calls to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

In total, emergency crews responded to 112 calls, many of which were storm related, including eight structure fire calls and 10 calls for a vehicle into water.

"Most of the high water calls the persons were out of the vehicles by the time we arrived," Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said.

At least six of the house fire calls were caused by lightning, including one on Hunters Ridge Drive. Officials said that fire was contained to the crawl space and no residents are displaced.

Significant damage was not reported in any of the house fire calls. The roof of a home on Gordon School Road has a damaged roof from a lightning strike, displacing two people.

As of Monday morning, several roads, including a portion of Old Hundred Road, are closed due to high water.

No injuries were reported.

How did storms impact your neighborhood? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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