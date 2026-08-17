Michigan State hockey player killed in crash on I-95 in Virginia

Caroline County, Va. — A Michigan State University ice hockey player died in a crash on I-95 in Virginia early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the 115-mile marker in Caroline County, near Thornburg.

Virginia State Police said a tractor-trailer had become disabled and pulled to the right shoulder. Shortly after parking, the tractor-trailer was struck from behind by a Honda CRV.

The driver of the CRV, Preston J. Korytkowski, 22, of Rockford, Michigan, died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

Korytkowski was captain of Michigan State University's ACHA Division II ice hockey team, according to an Instagram post from the team.

The crash remains under investigation.

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