What's the secret to living past 100? Chesterfield County's centenarians have some answers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County is home to 114 people age 100 and older — and some of them are sharing what they believe is the secret to a long life.

Lee Beale is 105 years old. When asked what the key to a long life is, his answer was simple.

"The good lord upstairs, that's all," Beale said.

Beale said his favorite memories center on the people he loves most.

"All my great great grandchildren. I got 12 and 2 more coming up," Beale said.

When pressed further on what he credits for his longevity, Beale kept the same perspective.

"I have no idea why I am still here except for the good lord who keeps me here," Beale said.

Beale also got the chance to meet a fellow centenarian during the county's celebration.

"I just met the lady who's 106," Beale said.

That would be Maria Thomas, whose secret to a long life is one crossword puzzle a day.

Thelma Brooks, when asked her age, had a playful answer.

"21," Brooks said.

But when it comes to the real secret to a long life, Brooks was serious.

"Be a good girl and treat people right," Brooks said.

Her fondest memories also speak to the importance of family.

"My favorite memory was when I went down to see my kinfolks. I hadn't seen them in a long time," Brooks said.

Rosa Ford, who is 101, keeps her philosophy just as straightforward.

"Just be happy. God is with me," Ford said.

Ford said staying active has also made a difference in her life.

"I tried to stay very active. I live alone. And I have a lady that comes Monday, Wednesday, Fridays. She cooks for me and gets my groceries and that's all I need," Ford said.

Carrie Clark, who is 100 years old, points to a busy life as her own explanation for her longevity.

"It must've been staying busy," Clark said.

Clark said raising a family kept her on the move for decades.

"I live a very active life. I'll tell ya I raised 3 children. And they went back to school, nursing school, real estate, and I was very very busy," Clark said.

The county celebrated these centenarians during Wednesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.



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