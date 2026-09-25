CODI Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Cumberland County

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:
Name: Bridget Maeve Zeigler
Age: 2 years
Date last seen: Sept. 24, 2026 at around 6 p.m.
Last known location: Hidden Valley Road in Cumberland County, Va.
Physical description: 2' tall, weighs around 30 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. Bridget was last seen wearing an orange dress, a blue coat and white sneakers. She is believed to be on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-492-4120.
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