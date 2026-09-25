CODI Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Cumberland County

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Bridget Maeve Zeigler

Age: 2 years

Date last seen: Sept. 24, 2026 at around 6 p.m.

Last known location: Hidden Valley Road in Cumberland County, Va.

Physical description: 2' tall, weighs around 30 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. Bridget was last seen wearing an orange dress, a blue coat and white sneakers. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-492-4120.