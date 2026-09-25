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CODI Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Cumberland County

Bridget Maeve Zeigler
VSP
Bridget Maeve Zeigler
Posted

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Bridget Maeve Zeigler

Age: 2 years

Date last seen: Sept. 24, 2026 at around 6 p.m.

Last known location: Hidden Valley Road in Cumberland County, Va.

Physical description: 2' tall, weighs around 30 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. Bridget was last seen wearing an orange dress, a blue coat and white sneakers. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-492-4120.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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