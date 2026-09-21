No charges will be filed against man detained after teen shot and killed in Henrico, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — No charges will be filed against the man detained by police after a teenage boy was found shot to death on the back deck of a home in Montrose on Saturday evening, the Henrico Police Division announced Monday.

Police said the decision was made after consulting with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Police said the initial investigation shows a fight took place between the man and the 15-year-old at a home in the 5200 block of Reilly Street around 7:35 p.m.

"As a result of the altercation, the teenager was shot and died," police said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the family member is a Capitol Police officer and that the teen was his nephew. Sources say the officer claimed the shooting was done in self-defense.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not released.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. J. Ensor at 804-501-5794. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.