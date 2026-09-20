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Teen found shot and killed on back deck of Henrico home, police say

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was found shot and killed on the back deck of a home in the 5200 block of Reilly Street Saturday evening.
SCENE VIDEO: Teen found shot and killed on Henrico home's back deck
SCENE VIDEO: Teen found shot and killed on Henrico home's back deck
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide after a teenage boy was found shot and killed on the back deck of a home in Montrose on Saturday evening.

Officers responding to the 5200 block of Reilly Street around 7:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting discovered the teen with obvious signs of trauma, according to a Henrico Police spokesperson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have detained a man for questioning.

"There is no threat to the community," officials with the police department said.

Detectives are in the "early stages" of the homicide investigation, officials said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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