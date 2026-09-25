Warmer today, coastal flooding continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be more clouds east and more sun west today. It will be a little warmer with highs ranging from the 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to the southwest. It will still be breezy with gusts over 20 mph across much of the region, with gusts over 30 at the coast. There could be some sprinkles near the coast as well.

Coastal flood warnings remain in effect for all of eastern Virginia into Saturday morning, including tidal rivers extending westward into the Tri Cities. Water levels will be 1 to 3 feet above normal during the high tide cycles.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s for Richmond, but more 40s will occur to the northwest.

The coastal storm/nor'easter will move northward on Saturday. It will wrap around some clouds and keep winds a bit gusty. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. A few showers are possible in northern Virginia and near the coast during the day, with a spotty shower possible in the metro towards evening.

The nor'easter will track a bit westward towards Long Island and New Jersey on Sunday. This will keep local conditions a little breezy with some clouds at times. The latest computer models are indicating some showers may push southwestward from northern Virginia down into central and eastern Virginia during the day. Highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

As the nor'easter moves away from the region on Monday, winds will decrease and we will see more sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will be around 80° on Tuesday, and in the low to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.