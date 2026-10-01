Baby dies at Virginia motel, parents charged with murder. Court docs reveal what may have happened.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Court documents are providing new details about the death of a one-month-old girl at a Motel 6 off Williamsburg Road in Henrico, near Richmond International Airport.

CBS 6 confirmed with the Chief Medical Examiner's office that the cause of death for the infant, identified in court documents as L.C., was cocaine toxicity.

The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Watch: Police investigate baby death at Henrico motel

Baby dies after being found unresponsive at Sandston motel, sources say

The baby's father, Derrick Dwayne Carter of Henrico, and her mother, Ashton Marie Leeper, were arrested in July and charged with second degree murder and child neglect.

According to the criminal complaint, Carter told police he fed L.C. a 10 oz bottle of baby formula with a teaspoon of rice cereal around 1 a.m. on June 29, before placing the baby to sleep next to a pillow at the edge of a bed beside him and Leeper.

Carter woke up 12 hours later to find L.C. stiff and not breathing. Leeper called police at around 1:02 p.m. Police arrived at around 1:09 p.m.

Police believe the baby was dead for two hours before they arrived.

According to the complaint, just minutes before police arrived, a friend of the parents and tenant of the motel room, Christina Snead, was seen on surveillance video leaving the room and throwing a bag into a trash can. Police later confirmed the bag contained materials for smoking cocaine belonging to Carter and Leeper.

WTVR Derrick Dwayne Carter and Ashton Marie Leeper

Court documents also state that Leeper and Carter both tested non-negative for cocaine and alcohol during a screening from child protective services.

A doctor believes the injuries L.C. suffered were a direct result of neglect in the month leading up to her death. The doctor cited several factors, including:

Feeding rice cereal and applesauce to a one-month-old

Placing the baby in the same bed with both parents next to an AC unit set to 68 degrees

Sleeping for 12 hours without waking up to feed the baby

Drug use in the motel room

The doctor also noted that L.C. was born with high amounts of cocaine in her system.

Court documents also reveal that Carter contacted Snead before her interview with police and asked her to make sure her story matched what he and Leeper told police.

Snead has been charged with accessory to murder and is currently on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

She is scheduled to appear in court Monday, October 5, at 9 a.m.

Carter and Leeper are expected to appear in court Monday, October 26.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.