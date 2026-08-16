VSU campus safety questions linger as students push forward after shooting: 'The greater happens here'

ETTRICK, Va. — Gavin Newton came to Virginia State University because of a motto: "The greater happens here."

One week after moving onto campus, he woke up to a very different reality — a mass shooting just behind his dorm.

"We are going to keep on pushing. We are going to move past it and be a better school because the greater happens here," Newton said.

Newton slept through the shooting itself but woke up to the response.

"I was asleep during the whole process. I did wake up during the middle of the night and did see some ambulances passing by," Newton said.

WATCH: VSU student woke up to 'like 100 shots going off' outside his dorm during welcome week

VSU freshman woke up to 'like 100 shots going off' outside his dorm during welcome week

Fellow VSU freshman Miles Blake was awake when the shots rang out.

"It was like 100 shots going off. I looked out the window and everybody was just running. I saw everybody running so I knew it was shots," Blake said.

Five people were shot outside VSU dormitories in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 15. One remains in critical condition. Chesterfield County Police say four of the five victims, who ranged in age from 17 to 23 years old, were not VSU students.

For nearly 14 hours after the shooting, the suspect remained on campus. Police eventually arrested 19-year-old Camron Harris of Henrico, who was found hiding in a closet in Seward Hall.

Harris, who is not a VSU student, faces eight felony charges: four counts of malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Retired Chesterfield Police Capt. Steve Neal said the 14-hour window raises serious questions.

"It's very unlikely that he left campus and came back, so that suggests that he's been there for the entire 14 hours. That makes me wonder who else might be involved in this case. Was there somebody hiding him inside that particular dorm room? And I want to know where's the weapon? Has the weapon been recovered in this case?" Neal said.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Teen wanted for shooting 5 people at VSU found hiding in dorm closet

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Teen wanted for shooting 5 people at VSU found hiding in dorm closet

Neal said the presence of four non-students among the five victims points to a broader campus security problem.

"You can do a quick search and find out that there are a number of incidents that happen year after year: shootings, stabbings, killings — including just a couple years ago, a Virginia State University police officer was shot and left permanently disabled. They need to do a better job understanding who's on campus and why they're there," Neal said.

Chesterfield County Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app.

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