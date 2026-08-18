Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Richmond High School for the Arts

2025 record: 1-9

Season result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Ben Hutchinson (3rd season, 2-18 career record)

Returning starters: 10

Of note: After years of living up to their "Road Warriors" reputation in the old Central Region, Richmond High School for the Arts will enjoy a more familiar setting in 2026 with at least three designated home games. The program will host two contests at Midtown Green, the former home of the Washington Commanders Training Camp, and celebrate Homecoming at Virginia Union University's Hovey Field. On the field, head coach Hutchinson is excited about the strength of his secondary, linebacking corps, and quarterback room as the school looks to continue building its program.

