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Police ID man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood
SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
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RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man who died after being shot at a block party in Richmond's Fairfield Court neighborhood on Saturday night.

Richmond Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2200 block of 23rd Street around 10:40 p.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Andrew Jones, 23, of Richmond. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The crime scene stretched across a large area, with the majority of activity centered at the intersection of 23rd and Selden streets in Fairfield Court.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed after block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood

Police said a person detained at the scene is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits. He has not been charged in relation to Jones' death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, submit a tip online at rvacrimestoppers.org, or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All three methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Andrew Jones to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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