Police ID man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man who died after being shot at a block party in Richmond's Fairfield Court neighborhood on Saturday night.

Richmond Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2200 block of 23rd Street around 10:40 p.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Andrew Jones, 23, of Richmond. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The crime scene stretched across a large area, with the majority of activity centered at the intersection of 23rd and Selden streets in Fairfield Court.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed after block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in block party shooting in Richmond neighborhood

Police said a person detained at the scene is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits. He has not been charged in relation to Jones' death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, submit a tip online at rvacrimestoppers.org, or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All three methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Andrew Jones to the CBS 6 Newsroom.