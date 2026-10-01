Emails reveal principals sounding alarm over Henrico HVAC problems: 'What a mess'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Emails exclusively obtained by CBS 6 through a public records request reveal widespread concerns about air conditioning and high temperatures inside Henrico County Public Schools right before students returned to class and during the first weeks of the school year.

The records show HVAC problems were reported at more than 30 schools.

At Godwin High School, the principal described the HVAC situation as a “mess” and later wrote that she was “at a loss” after dealing with persistent problems “for many years.”

At Mehfoud Elementary School, the principal described temperatures during the school’s open house as “extremely concerning and dangerous,” with some classrooms reaching 88 degrees.

The emails provide an inside look at what principals, teachers and parents were reporting as temperatures in some Henrico classrooms climbed into the 80s and, in at least one case, above 90 degrees.

“It is astonishing to me that we could start a school year with five classrooms with no air,” Pemberton Elementary parent Sarah Demmick told CBS 6.

Short Pump Elementary parent Emily Walker described conditions as “very stuffy and sweaty, like a sauna.”

Short Pump Middle closes amid cooling problems

Before classes began, the principal at Short Pump Middle School emailed the Henrico Schools director of middle school education to report that all upstairs classrooms and common spaces were above 80 degrees, according to records obtained by CBS 6.

The principal reported that four condenser fan motors were down and said her team had been instructed not to replace them, despite the parts being on site.

Henrico Schools spokeswoman Eileen Cox told CBS 6 the parts arrived while technicians were still evaluating whether a larger repair was needed. She also said a school’s maintenance supervisor should not be responsible for installing that type of equipment.

Short Pump Middle ultimately closed Sept. 3 because of cooling issues.

One student told CBS 6 it felt like it was 92 degrees inside.

“It was really hot,” the student said.

Harvie Elementary School also had to close due to cooling issues in early September.

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Teachers report classroom temperatures reaching 91 degrees

The records show similar warnings at Johnson Elementary School.

On Aug. 19, a teacher wrote the school board about temperatures inside the building, saying conditions were not ideal for the beginning of the school year and that items were falling off classroom walls because of the heat.

The following day, another Johnson teacher reported that her classroom was already 88 degrees at 9 a.m. without students inside.

Later that afternoon, she recorded a temperature as high as 91 degrees, according to her email.

At Johnson, the principal also reported there had been no air conditioning in the gym since 2023 and no AC in the building for the past year, according to the records.

Teachers raised concerns about the use of window units, describing them as loud and unreliable. Records also reference video provided to school leaders documenting noise from spot coolers.

You can listen to that audio in our story.

One week into the school year, the principal said she still had not received an update from facilities about next steps.

“Is it fair to make your staff work in hot conditions?” CBS 6 asked Highland Springs High School teacher Patrick Miller.

“No, it is not,” Miller responded.

‘Extremely concerning and dangerous’

At Mehfoud Elementary, the principal sent Henrico’s head of facilities an email after the school's open house.

She described temperatures inside the building as “extremely concerning and dangerous,” with some classrooms reaching 88 degrees.

The principal wrote that she observed chiller filters packed with dust and said she had been asking for help since the beginning of the summer.

Later, she again pleaded for assistance with what she described as an extremely uncomfortable learning environment and reported mold on a teacher’s chiller.

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Henrico schools superintendent apologizes for HVAC failures, outlines fix

‘At a loss … for many years’

Records from Godwin High School show another principal raising concerns about persistent HVAC problems.

Beginning Aug. 26, the principal sent emails about the issues, at one point saying she was “at a loss” and had been dealing with the problems “for many years.”

She also reported not hearing back from facilities and said work orders had been closed as completed when, according to her email, the work had not actually been completed.

The records reveal problems at several other schools.

At Skipwith Elementary, the principal reported on the first day of school that classrooms had to be relocated because of high temperatures. Makeshift classrooms were established in the gym, while spot coolers were not large enough to cool some areas and the library air conditioning needed repairs.

On Aug. 27, a parent wrote Superintendent Amy Cashwell alleging teachers were being told not to communicate classroom conditions to parents and called that alleged instruction “unethical.”

The following day, the Skipwith principal thanked staff for installing a spot cooler in the cafeteria. But according to the records, water soon began pouring from the unit because of a cracked tube, rendering it unusable.

Elsewhere, a parent at Deep Run High School reported an ongoing mold problem in the auditorium. Facilities staff confirmed the issue and said the area had been cleaned twice, according to the records.

At Varina High School, a teacher reported ongoing mold concerns and eventually contacted human resources after the issue remained unresolved.

District said schools were ready to open

CBS 6 has reported on HVAC concerns in Henrico schools for the past year.

Before the start of the new school year, CBS 6 reporter A.J. Nwoko asked Superintendent Amy Cashwell about the condition of the school division's HVAC systems.

“We are always making sure we're doing preventative maintenance and keeping those systems up to par,” Cashwell said.

She said that when HVAC problems occur, the school system works quickly to assess them and put temporary mitigation measures in place, including spot coolers and fans, to keep learning environments safe and conducive to learning.

When Nwoko pressed Cashwell on whether families could expect temperature problems during the new school year, HCPS spokeswoman Eileen Cox interrupted the question.

“That's not fair,” Cox said, later adding, “She's already said that schools are ready to open. Let's talk about standard start. We're done with HVAC.”

Once school began, however, records show cooling concerns continued to be reported across the district.

New operations chief: More preventive maintenance needed

By early September, Henrico Schools’ brand new Chief of Operations, Greg Dunaway, told CBS 6 he believed the division needed to devote additional resources to preventive maintenance.

The school system entered a new preventive maintenance contract Sept. 1.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the amount of preventive maintenance being performed before the new contract, Dunaway said “my assessment, I think, probably aligns with the organization's assessment that we needed to apply more resources."

Cashwell apologizes as board chair pledges improvements

CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit requested interviews with Cashwell and School Board Chair Madison Irving about the HVAC problems. Both “respectfully declined" the interview requests.

That same day, Cashwell released a video apologizing for the HVAC issues.

“Please know that I am sorry and that fixing these problems remain a priority,” Cashwell said.

“I share your urgency to make things right,” she added.

Irving said he previously spoke with CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz after a school board meeting about the problems.

“We will do whatever it takes to make sure that Henrico is a shining example in the state when it comes to working and learning conditions,” Irving said in that interview. “It’s about being proactive, not focusing on the past, but how do we move forward as a division to create the best environment for our students.”

Irving said the problems developed over a long period of time and would not be fixed overnight. He expressed confidence in the division's new chief of operations and his 10-year plan.

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