Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Powhatan Indians

2025 record: 4-6

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: George Bland (2nd season, 39-23 career record at Powhatan & Douglas Freeman)

Returning starters: 12

Of note: Powhatan enters the 2026 season looking to bounce back after seeing its streak of four consecutive playoff appearances come to an end last fall. The Indians recorded their fewest wins in a non-COVID season since 2019, but experience should be a major strength this year. The entire starting offensive line returns, creating increased competition throughout preseason camp. Continuity also extends to the coaching staff, with only one assistant departing since last season. Adding to that stability is the return of former Powhatan Head Coach Mike Henderson, who will work with the Indians' special teams unit.

