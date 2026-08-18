Have you seen him? Police search for missing Henrico County man in need of medication

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico County are searching for a missing 72-year-old Glen Allen man, who they say is known to frequent Gilpin Court.

A news release issued Tuesday says police were called to the 10400 block of Servo Drive for a missing persons report on Monday.

A family member said Clarence Eugene Jenkins Jr., 72, of Glen Allen, left home in a taxi around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and hadn't been seen or heard from since.

Police said Jenkins has several medical diagnoses and needs his medication.

WTVR

Jenkins has gray hair, a white beard and brown eyes. He weighs 250 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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