2026 Final Score Friday Preview: Cosby Titans

2025 record: 4-6

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Josh Wild (5th season, 24-63 career record at Cosby, Park View and Washington & Lee)

Returning starters: 11

Of note: Cosby closed last season on a high note, winning its final two games while scoring 101 points over that span. Head coach Josh Wild welcomes back 11 starters from last year's squad. The Titans will have a new leader under center in Jay West, while Wild has also reassumed play-calling duties after delegating those responsibilities the past two seasons.

