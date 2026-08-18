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2026 Final Score Friday Preview: Cosby Titans

"I definitely think these guys are primed for a turnaround!"
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Cosby Titans
Posted

2025 record: 4-6

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Josh Wild (5th season, 24-63 career record at Cosby, Park View and Washington & Lee)

Returning starters: 11

Of note: Cosby closed last season on a high note, winning its final two games while scoring 101 points over that span. Head coach Josh Wild welcomes back 11 starters from last year's squad. The Titans will have a new leader under center in Jay West, while Wild has also reassumed play-calling duties after delegating those responsibilities the past two seasons.

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Lane Casadonte

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Sean Robertson

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