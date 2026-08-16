Henrico back-to-school kickoff doubles backpack giveaway to 3,000: 'It warms my heart'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Families flocked to Henrico County Public Schools' third annual back-to-school kickoff, where organizers handed out 3,000 backpacks to students on Saturday.

The free event at the Henrico Sports and Events Center offered families backpacks filled with school supplies, a vaccination clinic, free haircuts, inflatables, a dunk tank, a mobile bowling alley and carnival games — all designed to send students into the new school year ready to learn.

Chris Wade, who works in community engagement and partnership for HCPS's Division of Family and Community Engagement, said planning for the event begins months in advance.

"We start planning in December, January, really thinking about how we want to execute this year," Wade said. "This year we decided to make the event as engaging as possible, try to make it more family-oriented, community-oriented and really make people wanna stay all day."

Last year, the event drew about 5,000 people and gave away 1,500 backpacks in three hours. Wade said organizers increased the supply this year knowing demand would be high.

"We knew the demand would be here, and it looks like we're well on our way," Wade said.

Seeing the turnout after months of planning was deeply meaningful for Wade.

"It warms my heart. I feel fulfilled. I go to bed tonight knowing I've done something great," Wade said.

Students were excited about the new school year. Star, an eighth grader heading to Henrico Virtual, said she is looking forward to making new connections.

"I'm excited to make new friends and meet new people and go to a new school," Star said.

For families, the event came at a welcome time. One parent, who worked a 12-hour overnight shift before coming to the event, said he made sure to be there for his kids.

"It's hard times right now, so I try to make sure I came... to make sure they get what they need and stuff, and just have fun," the parent said.

One attendee said the event was especially meaningful for her family. Her niece and nephew, who live in Jordan with their father — who works at the US Embassy — have been doing online school since May because of the war and now need to enroll in school in the US.

"We're really excited and we're happy that they could put all the resources in one place for all families," she said.

A Henrico County teacher who also attended as a parent said he is navigating the new staggered start schedule with curiosity.

"I'm very confused as a teacher. I've been doing this for five years and I've never done this before, but we'll see. I'm intrigued," the teacher said.

One parent said the staggered start is actually a welcome change for her daughter, a rising sixth grader.

"She was like, 'Mom, how am I going to go in? I'm so nervous. All the older kids.' So I think it's wonderful that they did that because it gives the kids that confidence on the first day," she said.