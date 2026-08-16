Henrico teen wanted for shooting 5 people at VSU found hiding in dorm closet, police say

ETTRICK, Va. — A Henrico teenager found hiding in a dorm closet was arrested more than 14 hours after he allegedly shot five people Saturday on Virginia State University's campus.

Camron Harris, 19, was discovered in Seward Hall on the VSU campus at 4 p.m. and taken into custody, Lt. James Lamb with Chesterfield Police said.

WTVR via Chesterfield Police Camron Harris

Harris, who is not a student at the university, was taken to the Chesterfield County Jail where police obtained eight felony warrants: four counts of malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Police said additional charges may be filed.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Boisseau Street, outside VSU dormitories.

WATCH: VSU freshman woke up to 'like 100 shots going off' outside his dorm during welcome week

VSU freshman woke up to 'like 100 shots going off' outside his dorm during welcome week

Police released the following information about the five victims.

A 21-year-old man, who is not a VSU student, is in critical condition. A 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, who are also not students, had non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old VSU student who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting has been released from the hospital.

VSU Police, the ATF, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, and several additional federal and state agencies assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit a tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.